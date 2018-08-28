‘It was the worst I have seen for ages’ - Businesses react to coastal flooding
PUBLISHED: 14:01 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 09 January 2019
Taking a walk along the River Yare in Brundall can be a therapeutic experience as you get lost in the picturesque surroundings of the sizeable yachts and cosy chalets.
However, businesses at the Riverside Estate know trading next to the river poses a risk.
Not least when the winds whip up and high tides are forecast.
Despite the site in Brundall avoiding the worse of the conditions this week, the businesses there have to be prepared to take drastic action should the weather take a turn for the worse.
David Hillburn, owner of Fencraft, which offers boat hires on the River Yare from the Riverside Estate, said his workshop was completely flooded on Tuesday.
“It was the worst I have seen for ages. Thankfully we had prepared for the flooding by lifting all the expensive machinery we have off the floor to protect it,” he said.
“It was an inconvenience but we just get use to it.”
Andrew Peachment, director of Nanni, involved in the manufacturing of boats said the floods were part and parcel of working on a site by the river.
He described the effects of this week’s weather as minimal.