Car wash owner fined £1,500 for breaching Covid restrictions

A business owner in south Norfolk has been fined £1,500 after being found guilty of breaching Covid-19 trading restrictions.

Ardjan Shenjatari, of Swainsthorpe Hand Car Wash, was found guilty at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Friday, November 26, after being charged with failing to ensure his business stopped trading in the height of the pandemic, between November 15 2020 and February 5 2021.

Lockdown restrictions required businesses, such as Swainsthorpe Hand Car Wash, to remain closed yet South Norfolk Council found evidence of trading taking place when they visited the premises.

Councillor Graham Minshull, portfolio holder for clean and safer environment, said: "South Norfolk Council has worked closely with our local businesses to support them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Regrettably, this one business failed to listen to the advice given to them by our public health professionals and continued to trade during the period of lockdown restrictions last winter.

"By continuing to trade this business encouraged people to put their health at risk from non-essential travel, all for the sake of a clean car."

Shenjatari was found guilty of an offence under The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020 and was ordered to pay a fine of £1,500, plus costs of £1,200 and a victim surcharge of £150.