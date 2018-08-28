Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jail for cabbie caught with drink at hand while ‘astoundingly’ over limit

PUBLISHED: 14:15 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 15 January 2019

Promise Moyo was jailed after being caught over four-times the drink-drive limit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Promise Moyo was jailed after being caught over four-times the drink-drive limit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A Suffolk taxi driver has been jailed for getting behind the wheel of his cab while more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

Police found alcohol in the centre console of a taxi driven by Promise Moyo Picture: NSRAPTPolice found alcohol in the centre console of a taxi driven by Promise Moyo Picture: NSRAPT

Promise Moyo was caught with a drink nestled in the centre console of his Hyundai i40 in Bury St Edmunds on Monday afternoon.

After a night in the cells, the 46-year-old appeared before magistrates in Ipswich to admit driving with 158 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath the limit being 35mcg.

A police inspector was astounded by the level of alcohol in Moyo’s system when officers stopped him in Out Risbygate just after 3pm, following a tip-off from a member of the public concerned about the manner of his driving.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said Moyo’s taxi was swerving across the road before being stopped and found to contain an iced alcoholic drink within the driver’s reach.

A police report suggested the cabbie had been en route to collect children from a school, but Moyo disputed the account, insisting he travelled to Asda for groceries after drinking heavily at home in Richard Walker Close.

Moyo was banned for 18 months for an excess alcohol offence in July 2002, before being banned for another year and handed a suspended jail term for driving while disqualified that October.

Mr Ablett told magistrates that Moyo’s breath test reading was so high it fell within the most serious category of sentencing guidelines.

“He not only put his own life in danger but, potentially, that of other road users and pedestrians,” he concluded, before duty solicitor Sue Threadkell said Zimbabwe-born Moyo had been in this country for 20 years, was married to an NHS nurse and provided financially for two sons, studying mechanical engineering and architecture in South Africa.

“I ask you to consider the impact of custody on his wife, who stands to lose her home, and these two studious individuals,” she said, adding that Moyo was genuinely remorseful but could not explain why he chose to drive.

Presiding magistrate Roger Newnham jailed Moyo for 18 weeks and banned him from driving for three years on release.

Inspector Chris Hinitt, of the serious collision investigation team, said: “To get behind the wheel of a car when more than four-times the legal alcohol limit is absolutely astounding.

“Driving a licensed taxi cab in such circumstances clearly and directly imperils the lives of others.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Tearoom announces closure ‘with deep sadness’

Piano Tearoom at Ketteringham Hall has closed. Photo: Courtesy of Piano Tearoom

Body pulled from river confirmed as missing man

Balys Zemaitis, who is missing, from Thetford. PHOTO: Norfolk Constabulary

Police block bid by ‘flashpoint’ city pub to open before East Anglian Derby

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists