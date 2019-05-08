Search

Man arrested over 'petrifying' incident with knife

08 May, 2019 - 19:39
A man in his 20s has been arrested after an incident on Bury Road in Thetford on Monday night. Picture: Google

Archant

A man has been arrested after a "petrifying" incident involving a knife.

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan FullerNathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Police had reports of a man wielding a blade on Bury Road in Thetford around 10pm on Monday evening.

Nathan Fuller, 19, from Icknield Way, was on the way home after spending a night out with his girlfriend and his friend that evening.

After dropping his friend off at Thetford Train Station at about 10pm he made his way onto Bury Road near the centre of the town when a man walked into the road.

Mr Fuller said: "I saw a man step off of the kerb. I did an emergency stop when he started sprinting towards the car. That's when I saw he had a knife.

"I just thought I have got to get out of here and I put the car into reverse and turned around.

"I was in such a state of panic that when I tried to change to reverse it just ground together as I couldn't get it into gear."

But in his state of panic as he turned his Ford Fiesta around he hit the kerb and went into a metal barrier causing damage to the car.

"I had to get as far away as possible," Mr Fuller added, "I was shaking. My girlfriend had just started to fall asleep in the back so I woke her up.

"It gave her a bit of a scare but I didn't know what he was going to do, I thought we were going to die."

Mr Fuller said he has been left shaken by the incident and has had to take a number of days off work as a lifeguard at the Breckland Leisure Centre and Waterworld.

"Without my car I would have to walk to work," he added, "which means I would have to walk up the same road where it happened and I don't feel safe.

"When I turned around I was stopped at a red light. I saw him continue running towards us and I thought I was going to have to jump the light but I didn't want to cause a crash.

"Luckily it changed and we were able to get away but by then the panic had set in and I couldn't stop shaking."

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said a man in his 20s was been arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday evening.

He remains in custody at the Bury Police Investigation Centre.

