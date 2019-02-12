Search

Gucci watch among items stolen in Norwich break in

PUBLISHED: 10:16 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 14 February 2019

A Gucci watch, jewellery, and a large amount of cash were stolen when a Norwich house was broken into on Wednesday.

It happened in Northview Road, between 4pm and 4.30pm when a burglar or burglars forced the back door.

Police officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area between the times stated.

Witnesses should contact T/Detective Constable Sarah Payne at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

