Gold and silver jewellery stolen in burglary

Gold and silver jewellery were stolen during burglary at a house on Woodpecker Drive in Watton. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Gold and silver jewellery was stolen from a home during a burglary in broad daylight.

A property on Woodpecker Drive, in Watton, was broken into at some point between 9.20am and 12.20pm on Monday, September 14.

During the raid, a quantity of gold and silver jewellery was taken.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to help find the culprits.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with relevant information, should contact DC Daniel Mather at Thetford CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/64583/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.