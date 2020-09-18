Search

Advanced search

Gold and silver jewellery stolen in burglary

PUBLISHED: 16:13 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 18 September 2020

Gold and silver jewellery were stolen during burglary at a house on Woodpecker Drive in Watton. Picture: Google Street View

Gold and silver jewellery were stolen during burglary at a house on Woodpecker Drive in Watton. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Gold and silver jewellery was stolen from a home during a burglary in broad daylight.

A property on Woodpecker Drive, in Watton, was broken into at some point between 9.20am and 12.20pm on Monday, September 14.

During the raid, a quantity of gold and silver jewellery was taken.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to help find the culprits.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with relevant information, should contact DC Daniel Mather at Thetford CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/64583/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Almost 200 pupils and five staff members isolating from school following positive coronavirus test

Jonathan Rockey, Principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘A tragic mystery’ - Driver caused fatal crash when he failed to see 18-tonne lorry

Serious crash on A149 near North Walsham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

College confirms student has tested positive for coronavirus

East Coast College, Great Yarmouth Campus. Picture: Google Maps.

Norfolk taken off the national coronavirus watchlist

Banham Poultry in Attleborough /Norfolk's director of public health Dr Louise Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY/ELLA WILKINSON

Police warning as rumours grow of ‘unofficial’ 1940s gatherings

A scene from last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which takes place in Holt and Sheringham. Police have warned against 'unofficial' events taking place this year amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: KAREN BETHELL