Perfume, jewellery and gym bag stolen from a house

Police are searching for witnesses to a burglary in Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Downham Market where a number of items were stolen.

The house on Bexwell Road was broken into sometime time between 8.15am and 6.30pm on Wednesday February 27.

A police spokesman said: “Suspect or suspects forced entry and stole a number of items including jewellery, perfume and a gym bag.”

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or has any information should contact Det Con Nichola Lane at King’s Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.