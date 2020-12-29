£4,000 worth of tools stolen in pre-Christmas burglary

Published: 3:38 PM December 29, 2020

More than £4,000 worth of tools were stolen from a workshop in Trimingham just before Christmas.

The burglary which happened at a property in Church Street between 6pm on Tuesday, December 22 and 3pm the following day.

An angle grinder, table saw and set of carpenter's pincers were included in the haul taken away by the culprits.

Contact PC Stuart Doe at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/90276/20, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

What was stolen?

DeWalt 1st fix Framing Nailer; Makita PT354DZ CXT second fix cordless Pin Nail Gun; Festool XL DF700 Domino Jointer; Festool XL Domino Assortment systainer; Irwin Marples bevel edge wood chisels; Starrett 505P 7-inch site protractor; Trend Easyscribe; Saker Contour duplication gauge; U-Scribe jig; Swanky scribe set; Stabila folding rule; Stanley Carpenter’s Pincers; Vaughan Superbar; Bosch GTS 635.216 Table Saw and GTA 560 stand; Makita DGA517Z Brushless Angle Grinder 125mm; Bosch GCM 350-254 Slide Mitre Saw 254mm; Bosch GTA3800 Folding Mitre saw leg stand; Makita BL1850B 18v 5.0Ah LXT Battery pack X2; Makita P-72001 Open Tote tool bag; Makita 821550-0 Makpack connector stacking case; Makita Makpack foam inlay; Makita B-36170 Ratchet Screwdriver and Bit set; Makita DTM50Z 18v LXT Cordless Multi-Tool; Dewalt DCN660P2 18v XR brushless 2nd fix finishing nailer & 2x 5.0Ah Batteries; Axminster Lever Clamps; Evolution RAGE3FP2552 255mm single-bevel mitre saw; Makita RP2301FCXK 1/2 inch plunge router.



