Handbags and cheque books stolen in burglary in King’s Lynn
PUBLISHED: 11:49 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:49 20 November 2018
Handbags and cheque books were stolen after a house was broken into in North Wootton, King’s Lynn last weekend.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday November 16 when a house on Nursery Lane, North Wootton, was broken into between 12am and 8am.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or has any information.
They should contact DC Sam Harris at King’s Lynn CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
