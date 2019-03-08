Search

Designer clothes and mountain bike stolen from village home

PUBLISHED: 15:52 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 14 November 2019

Norfolk Police have launched a police appeal after a Spixworth burglary. Picture: Ian Burt.

Designer clothes, money, electrical items and a mountain bike were stolen from a village home.

The burglary took place on Arthurton Road, Spixworth, close to Norwich, between 10.30pm on Monday, November 11 and 2.15am the following day.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact DC Charlotte West at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/79620/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

