Search

Advanced search

Warning after thieves target villages

PUBLISHED: 15:28 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 05 February 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of burglaries in the Fens Picture: Ian Burt.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of burglaries in the Fens Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2012

Six villages have been targeted in a spate of burglaries.

Police are warning residents in West Norfolk to be vigilant after nine break-ins between Saturday, January 4 and Friday, January 31.

Thefts have have taken place in Town Street and Ransomes Close in Upwell, Glenfield Close and Well Creek Road in Outwell, Shouldham Road in Fincham, Station Road in Ten Mile Bank, Feltwell Road in Southery and Southery Road in Feltwell, with jewellery, electronic equipment and alcohol stolen in most cases.

Officers are urging residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to police on 101, or by calling 999 if it is believed a crime is in progress.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Det Sgt Alex Gilmour at King's Lynn CID on 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Road reopened after crash trapped man in car

The air ambulance was called to Spooner Row after a car crash. Picture: Robert Foster

Cyclist who died in A47 crash is named

The A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich pub’s bar team named the best in the UK

The bar team at The Black Horse on Earlham Road, have been named the best in the UK in the Star Pubs and Bars competition. Picture: Star Pubs and Bars competition

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Mamma Mia bottomless brunch coming to Norwich

A Mamma Mia-themed bottomless brunch is coming to Norwich. Credit: Getty Images/Revolution Norwich

Speed cameras haven’t been switched on yet - six months after they were installed

Average speed cameras have not been switched on six months after they were installed on the A149 Picture: Chris Bishop

New MP on brink of tears during maiden Commons speech

The new Conservative MP for north Norfolk, Duncan Baker, cried as he addressed the commons for the first time on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Parlament TV
Drive 24