Warning after thieves target villages
PUBLISHED: 15:28 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 05 February 2020
Six villages have been targeted in a spate of burglaries.
Police are warning residents in West Norfolk to be vigilant after nine break-ins between Saturday, January 4 and Friday, January 31.
Thefts have have taken place in Town Street and Ransomes Close in Upwell, Glenfield Close and Well Creek Road in Outwell, Shouldham Road in Fincham, Station Road in Ten Mile Bank, Feltwell Road in Southery and Southery Road in Feltwell, with jewellery, electronic equipment and alcohol stolen in most cases.
Officers are urging residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to police on 101, or by calling 999 if it is believed a crime is in progress.
Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Det Sgt Alex Gilmour at King's Lynn CID on 101.
