Burglaries in King’s Lynn and Downham Market

Police are appealing for witnesses to two burglaries in west Norfolk Picture: Archant library. Archant

Police are investigating two burglaries in west Norfolk.

The first occurred sometime between 10am on Saturday, January 5 and 9.30am on Tuesday, January 8, when a suspect or suspects forced entry to a flat in Columbia Way in King’s Lynn and stole a black LG TV.

The second break-in happened between 10.15am on Wednesday, January 9 and 9.30am on Thursday, January 10 at a flat in James Scott Close in Downham Market. A suspect or suspects stole a black Samsung TV, a Samsung surround sound system with two speakers and an amplifier.

Any witnesses or anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the areas between the times stated, should contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell at King’s Lynn CID on 101 quoting references 36/1726/19 and 36/2272/19 respectively.