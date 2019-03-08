Burglar targets home in Downham Market
PUBLISHED: 09:42 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 01 July 2019
Archant © 2004
Money and jewellery have been stolen from a home in Downham Market.
Police say a property on Larkspur Close was broken into on Friday, June 28. They say the offence took place between between 1pm and 4.30pm.
Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell at Kings Lynn CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/44223/19.
Comments have been disabled on this article.