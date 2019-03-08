Search

Burglar targets home in Downham Market

PUBLISHED: 09:42 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 01 July 2019

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Downham Market Picture: Ian Burt

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Downham Market Picture: Ian Burt

Money and jewellery have been stolen from a home in Downham Market.

Police say a property on Larkspur Close was broken into on Friday, June 28. They say the offence took place between between 1pm and 4.30pm.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell at Kings Lynn CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/44223/19.

