Burglar targets home in Downham Market

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Downham Market Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2004

Money and jewellery have been stolen from a home in Downham Market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police say a property on Larkspur Close was broken into on Friday, June 28. They say the offence took place between between 1pm and 4.30pm.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell at Kings Lynn CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/44223/19.