Jewellery and Czech korunas stolen in Downham Market

Police are investigating a burglary in Downham Market Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Downham Market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They say it happened at an address on Broomhill sometime between 11am on Thursday, March 7 and 3.30pm on Monday, March 11.

A suspect or susp[ects broke into a property and stole a quantity of jewellery as well as foreign currency including Czech korunas.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Claire Ranger at King’s Lynn CID on 101 quoting reference 36/16705/19.