Alcohol, perfume and car keys stolen from Norwich home

Perfume, car keys and alcohol were stolen from a Norwich home over the New Year period.

Police are investigating a burglary in Clabon Road, Norwich, which occurred between Sunday, December 29, and Friday, January 3.

A police spokesman said during the incident bottles of alcohol, perfume and a set of car keys were taken.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at the time, or has information, should contact DC Hayley Green at Bethel Street police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/630/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.