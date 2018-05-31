Search

Advanced search

Alcohol, perfume and car keys stolen from Norwich home

PUBLISHED: 17:47 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 06 January 2020

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Clabon Road, Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Clabon Road, Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Perfume, car keys and alcohol were stolen from a Norwich home over the New Year period.

Police are investigating a burglary in Clabon Road, Norwich, which occurred between Sunday, December 29, and Friday, January 3.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said during the incident bottles of alcohol, perfume and a set of car keys were taken.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at the time, or has information, should contact DC Hayley Green at Bethel Street police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/630/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘Beautiful and loving’ 18-year-old died in crash after losing control of car

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists