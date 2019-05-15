Police appeal after burglar steals cash, bank cards and keys from Norwich home

Police are investigating a burglary in Bullard Road in Norwich. Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A burglar stole cash, bank cards and keys after targeting a Norwich home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The burglary happened in Bullard Road, in Catton Grove, between 9am and 11.30am on Tuesday (May 14).

You may also want to watch:

The items were all in a handbag which the burglar stole.

Anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area between those times, or anyone with information, should contact DC Hayley Jennings at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.