Three iPads, cash and jewellery stolen in burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:57 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 04 September 2019

Harpsfield in Bowthorpe. Pic: Google Street View.

Harpsfield in Bowthorpe. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

Three iPads, cash and jewellery were among items stolen in a burglary.

The burglary happened at a home in Harpsfield, with a Huawei tablet and a mobile phone also taken.

It happened between 10.30am and 2.30pm on Tuesday (September 3).

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

Anyone with information should contact DC Ryan Westrop at Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/61882/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

