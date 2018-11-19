Window smashed in Costessey burglary
Archant
A window was smashed during a burglary in Costessey.
Between 6.50am and 10.30am on Friday November 16 suspects broke into a property on Dereham Road after smashing a side window. This caused the alarm to go off and the offenders left empty handed.
Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the times stated.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Hollie Blaker at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
