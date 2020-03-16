Search

Cash, iPod and alcohol stolen in early hours burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:35 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 16 March 2020

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Market Place, Diss. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an early hours burglary.

On Saturday, March 7, a property on Market Place in Diss was broken into between 3am and 4.30am.

During the burglary an iPod, £200 in cash and alcohol were stolen.

Officers are looking to identify a man who can be seen in a newly-released CCTV image, and would like to speak to him once he is traced.

Anyone who recognises the man or has relevant information about the burglary should contact Jacob Stafford by calling 101, quoting crime reference 36/16674/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

