Safe and jewellery stolen from village home

A burglary saw jewellery and a safe stolen from a home at The Drove in Barroway Drove, near Downham Market. Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Jewellery and a safe were stolen during a burglary at a village home.

A property on The Drove in the village of Barroway Drove, near Downham Market, was broken into at some point between 10am and 12pm on Saturday, September 12.

During the raid, items including a safe and jewellery were taken.

Police are now appealing for information and are encouraging witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or could have relevant dashcam footage from between the times stated should contact DC Claire Ranger at King’s Lynn CID on 101, quoting reference number 36/64057/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.