Designer clothes and Rolex watch taken in burglary

Designer clothes and a Rolex were taken during a burglary at a house on Badger Road, New Costessey, on Friday, February 28. Picture: Google Archant

Designers clothes and a Rolex watch were taken after a house was broken into in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A property in Badger Road, New Costessey, was targeted some time between 8.40am and 4pm on Friday, February 28.

You may also want to watch:

It is not known if the burglary was committed by a group or just one person working alone.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have information to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time, or anyone with information should contact DC Matthew Cornwall at Bethel Street police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/14777/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.