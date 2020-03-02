Search

Designer clothes and Rolex watch taken in burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:32 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 02 March 2020

Designer clothes and a Rolex were taken during a burglary at a house on Badger Road, New Costessey, on Friday, February 28. Picture: Google

Designers clothes and a Rolex watch were taken after a house was broken into in Norwich.

A property in Badger Road, New Costessey, was targeted some time between 8.40am and 4pm on Friday, February 28.

It is not known if the burglary was committed by a group or just one person working alone.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have information to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time, or anyone with information should contact DC Matthew Cornwall at Bethel Street police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/14777/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

