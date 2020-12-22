Tools and generators stolen from site where 180 houses are being built

Published: 12:12 PM December 22, 2020

Tools and generators were stolen from a site off Thetford Road, Watton, where 180 new homes are being built - Credit: Archant

Tools and generators were stolen as burglars raided the site of a major housing development.

The items were taken from Gladman Developments site off Thetford Road, Watton, where 180 new homes are currently being built.

It is thought the site was broken into and the tools and generators stolen between 9pm on Thursday (December 17) and 7am on Friday (December 18).

Police are now appealing for witnesses and encouraging those who saw suspicious activity in the area between the times stated to come forward.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact PC 192 Katie Harvey at Dereham Police Station by calling 101, quoting reference number 36/88794/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.