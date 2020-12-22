News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Tools and generators stolen from site where 180 houses are being built

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:12 PM December 22, 2020   
The location of the proposed development on Thetford Road. Picture: Google

Tools and generators were stolen from a site off Thetford Road, Watton, where 180 new homes are being built - Credit: Archant

Tools and generators were stolen as burglars raided the site of a major housing development.

The items were taken from Gladman Developments site off Thetford Road, Watton, where 180 new homes are currently being built.

It is thought the site was broken into and the tools and generators stolen between 9pm on Thursday (December 17) and 7am on Friday (December 18).

Police are now appealing for witnesses and encouraging those who saw suspicious activity in the area between the times stated to come forward. 

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact PC 192 Katie Harvey at Dereham Police Station by calling 101, quoting reference number 36/88794/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Rising coronavirus rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4
  2. 2 320m of hedge stolen from farmer's field
  3. 3 Droves of pubs and restaurants shutting down until tier two is over
  1. 4 William and Kate 'inadvertently' breach rule of six at Sandringham event
  2. 5 Warning against Christmas visits to north Norfolk as virus cases surge
  3. 6 Hospital's plea as number of Covid patients nears double first peak figure
  4. 7 Norfolk cafe boss sentenced for sexual assaults on women
  5. 8 First glimpse of new Alan Partridge series revealed
  6. 9 Coastal hotel shuts following Tier 4 annoucement
Watton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pub to close for 'indefinite period' after getting no customers

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Two people and a dog killed in crash on the Acle Straight

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Covid-19 infection rate in Norfolk at record high, figures show

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Woman dies in two-car crash

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon