Tools and generators stolen from site where 180 houses are being built
- Credit: Archant
Tools and generators were stolen as burglars raided the site of a major housing development.
The items were taken from Gladman Developments site off Thetford Road, Watton, where 180 new homes are currently being built.
It is thought the site was broken into and the tools and generators stolen between 9pm on Thursday (December 17) and 7am on Friday (December 18).
Police are now appealing for witnesses and encouraging those who saw suspicious activity in the area between the times stated to come forward.
Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact PC 192 Katie Harvey at Dereham Police Station by calling 101, quoting reference number 36/88794/20.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Most Read
- 1 Rising coronavirus rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4
- 2 320m of hedge stolen from farmer's field
- 3 Droves of pubs and restaurants shutting down until tier two is over
- 4 William and Kate 'inadvertently' breach rule of six at Sandringham event
- 5 Warning against Christmas visits to north Norfolk as virus cases surge
- 6 Hospital's plea as number of Covid patients nears double first peak figure
- 7 Norfolk cafe boss sentenced for sexual assaults on women
- 8 First glimpse of new Alan Partridge series revealed
- 9 Coastal hotel shuts following Tier 4 annoucement