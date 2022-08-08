Cash and jewellery stolen after burglars force open safe at Norfolk home

A property in Norwich Road, Colton, was broken into on Wednesday, July 20 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Cash, watches and jewellery were stolen after burglars forced open a safe at a home in a Norfolk village.

A property in Norwich Road, Colton, was broken into between 4.50am and 5.53am on Wednesday, July 20.

The suspect(s) forced a safe off the wall and stole cash, watches and jewellery.

Norfolk police have since released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

They’re also keen to hear from anyone who saw a man on a bicycle in the same area between the times stated above.

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident - Credit: Norfolk Police

Any witnesses or anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image or has information about the burglary should contact PC Oliver Addley at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/55246/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.