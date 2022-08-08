News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Cash and jewellery stolen after burglars force open safe at Norfolk home

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:27 PM August 8, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

A property in Norwich Road, Colton, was broken into on Wednesday, July 20 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Cash, watches and jewellery were stolen after burglars forced open a safe at a home in a Norfolk village.

A property in Norwich Road, Colton, was broken into between 4.50am and 5.53am on Wednesday, July 20.

The suspect(s) forced a safe off the wall and stole cash, watches and jewellery.

Norfolk police have since released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

They’re also keen to hear from anyone who saw a man on a bicycle in the same area between the times stated above.

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident - Credit: Norfolk Police

Any witnesses or anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image or has information about the burglary should contact PC Oliver Addley at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/55246/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

RAF Lakenheath has warned of noise due to late night training in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Noise warning issued due to late night fighter jet training over airbase

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Paul Seaman at Bintry Mill near Fakenham

Environment News

River Wensum stops flowing through mill for first time in a century

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Rossi Woods, from Shipdham, has become a TikTok sensation. 

Norfolk man's relatable videos earn him millions of views and celeb fans

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Richard Graveling, pictured outside The Grove hotel and restaurant. Photo: Mark Bullimore

Restaurant boss frustrated at summer no-shows 'strangling the industry'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon