Burglar targets home during school pick-up time in village



Emily Thomson

Published: 2:58 PM October 20, 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of a burglary in Felthorpe - Credit: PA

A burglar stole money from a home during the school pick-up time in a Norfolk village. 

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of a burglary in Felthorpe. 

On Thursday, October 6, between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, the suspect(s) entered a home on The Street and stole an amount of cash from within. 

PC Edward Bowling from Norfolk Police said: “This incident occurred during daylight hours on a busy road during school pick-up times.  

“If you were in or near the area at the time, we would like to hear from you, especially if you witnessed any suspicious behaviour or captured dash camera footage along The Street between these times.” 

If you have any information which could assist the investigation, please contact PC Bowling at Norfolk Police by emailing edward.bowling@norfolk.police.uk and quoting crime number 36/77644/22. 





