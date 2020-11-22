Search

WATCH: Burglar smashes into newly-opened shop and steals cigarettes worth £2,000

PUBLISHED: 12:46 22 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 22 November 2020

CCTV footage has captured a burglary where £2,000 worth of cigarettes are stolen from Central Supermarket in Thetford. Photo: John Bingol

John Bingol

CCTV footage has captured a burglary where £2,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen from a shop which only opened a few weeks ago.

The owners of Central Supermarket, in Whitehart Street, Thetford, have released footage of a break-in which took place in the early hours of Saturday, November 21.

The suspect is seen kicking open the shop door at 3.28am and headed straight to a cabinet where the cigarettes are kept.

John Bingol, a part-time staff member, said it was a blow for the new business which has been struggling amid the second lockdown

Mr Bingol said: “When I arrived in the morning at 8am I found the door handle was broken and I was in utter shock so I called 101.

“It was at 3.28am and he took £2000 worth of cigarettes. He knew what he wanted - but he didn’t touch the till, laptop, or phone.

“He must have kicked the door frame a couple of times and forced his way in. He was in and out in about 30 seconds.

“It feels frustrating because we only opened a few weeks ago and we have already had a tough start with the second lockdown, so this is just another blow.

“We posted the footage on quite a few forums and we are hoping somebody might be able to help us. He is wearing a distinctive pair of trousers and jacket.”

The shop, owned by Ali Ulgur, sells a range of international food, including Greek, African, Turkish and an American sweet section. Despite this knock for the new business, Mr Bingol said they have been overwhelmed with support from the community.

Mr Bingol added: “Business was picking up and every day was a better day but we have been struggling. We hope, because the lockdown is finishing soon, it will start picking up.

“We feel honoured by the response from local people, they have all been so supportive. They keep telling us to ‘keep your head up high’.”

The incident has been reported to the police.

