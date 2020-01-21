Video

School broken into and classrooms trashed by burglars

Swaffham CE Junior Academy was broken into and vandalised by burglars. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Burglars have broken into and vandalised a primary school, causing significant damage in the process.

At some point between 5.30pm on Friday, January 17 and 8am on Monday, January 20, Swaffham Church of England Junior Academy was entered by an unknown number of suspects.

Police say 'extensive damage' was done to various fixtures and fittings within three classrooms at the Brandon Road school, although nothing was taken from the premises.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact DC Tamsin Raines in the Op Solve team via investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime number 36/4666/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.