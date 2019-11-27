Delivery driver's trainers stolen in Norwich burglary as he dropped off bed

Stephen Robbens. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

A burglar stole a delivery driver's trainers as he dropped off a bed at a property in Norwich, a court has heard.

Robin Oakes. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary. Robin Oakes. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Stephen Robbens, 50, and Robin Oakes, 56, had been walking past a property in King Street, Norwich when they spotted the door had been left open.

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim was having a bed delivered to his property in King Street, Norwich at the time of the burglary on September 9 this year.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said the delivery driver had taken his shoes off at the front door before taking the bed into the property where he was helped by the victim.

Mr Morgans said the door was left "insecure" as the bed was delivered.

"These defendants are captured on CCTV taking advantage of the situation."

He said the men entered the house taking a bag, which contained bank cards as well as the delivery drivers trainers.

The court heard Robbens, of Hearne Court, Norwich, who has 64 previous convictions for 244 offences, was a three strike burglar, meaning he was subject to a mandatory minimum term of three years in prison.

Oakes, of no fixed abode, Norwich, who has 73 convictions for 202 previous offences, appeared for sentence having previously admitted burglary, two counts of fraud, breach of a conditional discharge and possession of a bladed article.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Stephen Holt said it was a "mean" offence.

He jailed Robbens for a total of 28 months while Oakes was jailed for a total of 21 months.

Gavin Cowe, for Robbens, said the burglary was an "opportunistic" offence.

But he said Robbens is "aware of the predicament" he put himself in as a three strikes burglar.

Ian James, for Oakes, said his client has a "multitude of problems", including mental health issues but was not a "habitual burglar".

Mr James said the burglary was a product of the circumstances that presented itself.

He said it was difficult to think of a more opportunistic burglary.

Mr James said he got some drink and tobacco with the cards which were taken which was "inexcusable".

In terms of the knife offence Mr James said Oakes accepted he should not have had it.