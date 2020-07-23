Search

Advanced search

Burglars steal £30,000 worth of items from building site

PUBLISHED: 12:58 23 July 2020

Burglars stole £30,000 worth of items from a building site in Swaffham. Picture: Google Maps

Burglars stole £30,000 worth of items from a building site in Swaffham. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Burglars have stolen £30,000 worth of items from a building site in Swaffham.

Norfolk police said suspects stole heating systems, pipes, machinery, tools and a number of household items from a building site on Brandon Road.

You may also want to watch:

Police believe the site was broken into between 12pm on Saturday, July 18 and 7.30am on Monday, July 20.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated or anyone with any information to contact Sgt Richard Moden at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/48749/20.

More to follow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dentist allowed to keep working on patients - despite 30 complaints

The dentist appeared before a the General Dental Council after patients raised concerns. Photo: PA

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Cause of Holt supermarket blaze found

Jonathan Wilby, group manager, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, at the remaining shell of Budgens of Holt after the fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cause of Holt supermarket blaze found

Jonathan Wilby, group manager, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, at the remaining shell of Budgens of Holt after the fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dentist allowed to keep working on patients - despite 30 complaints

The dentist appeared before a the General Dental Council after patients raised concerns. Photo: PA

Owner of Norwich burger restaurant throws away the menus

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich and her father, Andre Serruys. Pic: Archant

Old hospital site cleared ready for new development

South Norfolk Developments have cleared the site of the former hospital in Thetford, on Earls Street. Before new houses can be built, archaeologists including Gary Trimble (right), project manager from Witham Archaeology, have been searching for artefacts and medieval builds. Photo: Emily Thomson

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton