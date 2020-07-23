Burglars steal £30,000 worth of items from building site

Burglars have stolen £30,000 worth of items from a building site in Swaffham.

Norfolk police said suspects stole heating systems, pipes, machinery, tools and a number of household items from a building site on Brandon Road.

Police believe the site was broken into between 12pm on Saturday, July 18 and 7.30am on Monday, July 20.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated or anyone with any information to contact Sgt Richard Moden at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/48749/20.

