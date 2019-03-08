Spate of burglaries at Norwich industrial estate

Six businesses have been targeted by burglars over three nights at an industrial estate in Norwich.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the spate of burglaries at the Belmore Road Industiral Estate in Thorpe St Andrew.

Between Tuesday July 30 and Sunday August 18, premises have been targeted during evenings or early hours of the morning.

The first two burglaries occurred over the evening of Tuesday, July 30.

The second two occurred in the early hours of Friday, August 2.

The third two burglaries occurred over the evening of Sunday, August 18.

On four of these occasions the buildings were entered and untidy searches were conducted. Small manageable items were stolen, including hair products and electrical goods.

If you have any information regarding any of the above burglaries call Norfolk Police on 101 and ask for PC 1636 Mason or email PC Mason via Andrew.Mason@norfolk.pnn.police.uk