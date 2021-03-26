News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cash stolen from tills during spate of overnight shop raids

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:46 PM March 26, 2021   
Cash was stolen from tills at three shops on Swan Lane in Long Stratton

Cash was stolen from tills at a trio of shops during a spate of early hours burglaries.

Suspects broke into Butcher's House, Oh My Cod and Pete's Pets - all of which are on Swan Lane in Long Stratton - between 3am and 4.15am on Wednesday, March 24. 

In all three instances, those responsible forced a door open before stealing money from the tills. 

Police believe the incidents are linked and are keen to hear from who may have seen or heard anything suspicious at the times stated. 

Anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact PC Ryan Hargrave at Diss police station by calling 101.

