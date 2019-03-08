Burglar told police he had been shot in the stomach after being caught on a roof

A burglar climbed onto the roof of a home he had broken into and told police he had been shot in the stomach, a court heard.

Lewis Emmerson seemed to be having "a drug-induced episode" at the time, Norwich Crown Court was told

on Thursday.

The 18-year-old admitted one count of burglary and one of theft, but was reassured by Judge Andrew Shaw he will not be facing immediate custody.

On June 24, Emmerson had entered the home of "an acquaintance" on Denny's Walk in Narborough, near Swaffham, before taking jewellery and cash, the court heard.

Isobel Acherson, mitigating for Emmerson, said: "It is a rather unusual offence.

"The defendant was clearly not of sound mind during the course of these offences.

"He has apparently phoned the police saying he has been shot in the stomach, which was not true.

"He was on the roof of the house saying he had been shot in the stomach.

"He is a man who is lightly convicted, and significantly he has been diagnosed as disabled, suffering a condition for which he is taking medication."

Christopher Youell, prosecuting, told the court: "It is clear Mr Emmerson was suffering from an episode at the time.

"The person whose property was involved was an acquaintance and he had been spending some time with her that day.

"It appears she was telling him things that in his state, which might have been drug-induced, he did not believe, so he went to the house to check, ended up climbing on the roof and had an episode."

Emmerson has no similar convictions, with his last conviction in 2010.

"It seems an unusual thing for him and an unusual thing generally," Mr Youell added.

Judge Andrew Shaw told Emerson: "I am not in a position to say what sort of sentence you will have but I will not send you immediately to prison."

Emmerson was released on conditional bail with an electronically monitored curfew and told to reside at Market Place, Swaffham, and not to enter Narborough.

He will be sentenced on August 19 after a pre-sentence report is prepared.