Burglar stole from home while owner was sleeping
PUBLISHED: 18:28 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:28 25 February 2020
Archant
A person was asleep while a burglar crept into their home and stole a range of items.
The burglary, described as a creeper burglary due to its nature, took place in King's Lynn overnight on Sunday, February 23.
The burglar entered the home on Edward Street through the back door between 9pm on Sunday February, 23 and 7am on Monday February, 24, while the owner was sleeping.
You may also want to watch:
A black Samsung laptop, an X-box 1 games console, keys, a Samsung Blu-ray player and agricultural tools were taken.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information should contact DC Sarah Mitchell at King's Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/13531/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.