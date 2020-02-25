Search

Advanced search

Burglar stole from home while owner was sleeping

PUBLISHED: 18:28 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:28 25 February 2020

A burglar entered a home on Edward Street King's Lynn while the owner was asleep. Picture: Google Maps

A burglar entered a home on Edward Street King's Lynn while the owner was asleep. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A person was asleep while a burglar crept into their home and stole a range of items.

The burglary, described as a creeper burglary due to its nature, took place in King's Lynn overnight on Sunday, February 23.

The burglar entered the home on Edward Street through the back door between 9pm on Sunday February, 23 and 7am on Monday February, 24, while the owner was sleeping.

You may also want to watch:

A black Samsung laptop, an X-box 1 games console, keys, a Samsung Blu-ray player and agricultural tools were taken.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact DC Sarah Mitchell at King's Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/13531/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Empty van found by dog walker submerged in water in ford

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Unanswered questions over how young parents died at home

Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate were found dead in their Norwich flat in Providence Place. Picture: Archant

Hundreds of jobs to go at Anglian Water

200 jobs are going at Anglian Water over the next five years. Picture: MATTHEW FARMER

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Pedestrian injured in city centre crash

A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Cattle Market Street in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes
Drive 24