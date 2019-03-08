Burglar ordered to pay back just £1 following raids on Norfolk clubs

A man who together with his brother was convicted for a string of raids at sports and social clubs has been ordered to pay back just £1.

Timothy Reeves, 40, formerly of Key and Castle Yard, Norwich, and Matthew Coward, 34, of Mill Road, Little Melton, were together responsible for a spree of burglaries carried out at sports and social clubs across Norfolk and Suffolk between February and April last year.

A total of 20 venues, 14 in Norfolk and six in Suffolk, were targeted by the brothers.

During the course of the burglaries there was a total loss of £47,619, including more than £17,000 worth of property taken and in excess of £30,000 worth of damage.

In April this year they were both sentenced to 28 months after admitting conspiracy to commit burglary.

Reeves was back in court on Friday as part of a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing.

The court heard his benefit figure was £17,214.38, but he was ordered to pay back just £1.