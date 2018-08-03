News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Burglar jailed after alcohol and charity boxes stolen from Norwich newsagents

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:02 PM August 3, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Hannants News on Magdaln Street, Norwich, which was the target of a burglary. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Hannants News on Magdaln Street, Norwich, which was the target of a burglary. PIC: Peter Walsh.

A man broke into a newsagents before fleeing with a suitcase full of alcohol and charity boxes, a court has heard.

Sebastian Barrows, 36, broke into Hannants newsagents on Magdalen Street where he stole alcohol and charity boxes worth between £300 and £400.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard that Matthew Suttle, 45, and Kirsty Suttle, 46 had been acting as look outs during the burglary which happened after the store had closed on November 22 last year.

But the three of them were seen by a member of the public who had been driving past when he heard a bang and saw Barrows going into the store.

The witness then contacted police while he filmed some of the raid on his phone.

All three left the scene but were caught up with in Cowgate where Barrows dumped the suitcase.

Barrows, currently of HMP Norwich, Knox Road, pleaded guilty to burglary.

Rob New, mitigating for Barrows, said his client pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

He said the charity boxes were taken while Barrows was trying to take the alcohol off the shelves.

Mr New said Barrows life has been 'blighted by drug addiction' although he has since sought help with drug rehabilitation.

Sentencing Barrows to 20 weeks in prison, district judge Nicholas Watson said he played a leading role in the offence.

Barrows was also ordered to pay £115 in compensation to the store.

The court heard Matthew Suttle, of Magdalen Road, Norwich, who has been charged with burglary, was currently at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and unable to attend court on Friday (August 3). His case was adjourned until September 21.

Kirsty Suttle, also of Magdalen Road, Norwich, has also been charged with burglary.

She failed to appear at court and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

