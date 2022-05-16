News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man who admitted burglary told by judge to prepare for custody

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:45 PM May 16, 2022
Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Clive Balls appeared at Norwich Crown Court when he admitted burglary - Credit: Archant

A man has been told by a judge to prepare himself for custody after he admitted stealing jewellery from a property in Brundall.

Clive Balls, 55, of Chestnut Road, Pulham St Mary, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (May 16) when he admitted one count of burglary.

It followed an incident at Laurel Drive, Brundall, between March 15 and 17 this year when items, including jewellery, were stolen.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentence until Monday, June 20 for a pre-sentence report to be carried out but urged the defendant to "prepare yourself for custody".

Judge Moore said "all options were open to the court and this was a serious matter".

Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution while Ian James represented Balls.

Norwich News
Brundall News

