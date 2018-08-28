Search

Burglar escapes police after 10-minute woodland chase

PUBLISHED: 11:59 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 11 January 2019

Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Thetford. Picture: Archant library.

A suspected burglar has escaped police after leading officers on a 10-minute chase through woodland.

The incident took place at around 2.10pm on Thursday, January 3, when officers were called to an address in Brandon Road, Thetford.

The property owner called the police after they became aware an unknown man was trying to enter the building.

The man then made off through woodland, pursued by police for approximately 10-minutes, he was last seen riding a bicycle crossing Brandon Road and remains at large.

The suspect is described as a white man, of skinny build and was last seen wearing a black beanie hat and a black puffy jacket with a blue top underneath.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with dash cam footage of the area at that time to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact DC Daniel Mather at Thetford CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

