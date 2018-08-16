House burglar caught eating yoghurt and wearing stolen slippers after 21 mile trek for food

Published: 1:41 AM August 16, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A burglar was caught eating a yoghurt and wearing the home owner's slippers at a home in Wickhampton after walking 21 miles across Norfolk in search of food and clothing.

Latvian Emils Oselvskis was discovered on June 27 and chased out of the property, still wearing clothes he found inside.

Norwich Crown Court heard today (Thursday) how Oselvskis had only just come to the country with the promise of £500 for opening bank accounts for people in Latvia. He was then left to his own devices and wandered for 21 miles to find food and clothes.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said the home owner returned around 7.40pm and 'realises fairly quickly things were not quite as they should be'.

'On further examination he found the defendant, who was tucking into one of his yoghurts at the time,' he said.

'He challenged the defendant and shoved him out of the back door, and took photos of him as it seems the defendant was wearing his slippers, socks and t-shirt. Some food had been eaten and a beer had been taken upstairs to the study.'

Danielle O'Donovan, mitigating for Oselvskis, said he had three admissions to mental hospitals in Latvia.

'Clearly this is a man struggling and in difficulty, hungry and cold,' she said.

'He was collected from the airport and driven around before being allowed to leave the company of those who have assisted him, and finds himself, having walked in the region of 21 miles, in this remote village.

'He does not wish to return to Latvia, though that may not be his decision.'

Judge Anthony Bate told Oselvskis: 'If your account is true you must have walked some miles because the nearest stations are Reedham in the south and Acle in the north.

'It may be you didn't really know where you were going and were looking for somewhere where you may find food and clothing.

'What will happen to you on your release will be a matter for others but if you wish to return to Latvia it may be the authorities can help you fund that.'

Olsevskis was jailed for eight months.