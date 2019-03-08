Man chases burglar after finding him in home

A television was recovered from an alleyway after a man chased a burglar from his home.

The incident happened on Redfern Close in Scarning at around 2.15am on Saturday March 23 after the resident of a house heard a loud noise.

When he went to investigate he discovered a man leaving the property.

The victim gave chase but the suspect ran away.

During the burglary, a television was stolen but was recovered a short time later in a nearby alleyway.

Police are now appealing for information and described the suspect as 6ft tall and wearing a black hoody and jeans.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at around the time of the incident, or anyone with information, should contact DC Matt Hendry at Thetford CID on 101.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via the website.