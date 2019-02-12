Search

Apologetic burglar flees empty-handed after being shouted at by homeowner

PUBLISHED: 12:33 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 07 March 2019

Corton Road in Lowestoft, close to Station Road, near to where the break-in happened. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A burglar apologised to a householder and fled empty-handed after breaking into a home in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses following a break-in at the home in Corton Road – close to Station Road – at about 3.30pm on Monday, March 4.

A police spokesman said: “The victim was home at the time and, upon hearing some noises, went to investigate.

“She saw an unknown man upstairs and shouted to him.

“He apologised and fled via the rear of the property.”

The man police are keen to trace is described as white, with short dark hair. He was wearing a khaki-coloured jacket or anorak and had a dark scarf covering his face.

Witnesses, or anyone with information that may help with inquiries, should contact Lowestoft CID on 101 quoting reference 12469/19, or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

