Search

Advanced search

Warning after thieves steal tools worth thousands from businesses

PUBLISHED: 13:16 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 14 April 2020

Businesses were targeted on Hamlin Way in King's lynn Picture: Google

Businesses were targeted on Hamlin Way in King's lynn Picture: Google

Archant

While many businesses are in lockdown, the burglars are still at work.

A Ford Transit van belonging to a business on Poplar Avenue, Kings Lynn was broken into at approximately 9.50pm on Monday, April 6. Gardening machinery and equipment was stolen.

Another business premises in Hamlin Way was broken into between approximately 6.20pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 7, and a large quantity of tools were stolen.

A third incident was reported to have happened sometime between 7pm on Tuesday, April 7 and 6am on Wednesday, April 8. A business premises, also on Hamlin Way was broken into and ground maintenance equipment worth approximately £8,000 was stolen.

Police are issuing the following security advice:

• Visit your premises regularly to see if there are any obvious signs of a break-in. Ensure your property is well maintained during the extended period of closure.

• A monitored intruder alarm system can act as a determent as it increases the chances of a burglar being caught. These must be maintained and checked regularly. Update staff on the premise opening/closing alarm procedures to prevent a false alarm.

• A security fogging system will be triggered by an alarm and will instantly fill the area with a dense, harmless fog that reduces visibility, making it virtually impossible for a burglar to steal the intended items. Check with your supplier on how to check if this is still in working order.

• Ensure CCTV is fitted and that it is regularly maintained, and in good working order. Ensure the CCTV covers all the vulnerable areas. For example, doorways, windows, external doors.

• Keep doors and windows shut and locked where possible. Make sure windows/doors are in good working order and continue to maintain them.

• All easily accessible glazing should be laminated to decrease the likelihood that a burglar could gain access.

• Roller and shutter grilles can provide additional protection to all external doors and windows in vulnerable areas around your business premise.

• External lighting can be used as a deterrent to burglars as it makes their entrance less discreet. If lights are fitted ensure that they are regularly maintained.

• Vulnerable assets should be removed from the premise if unoccupied. If this is not possible, please ensure items are in a safe lockable container or cage. Continue to check these are in good working order. Ensure keys to these locks are kept at homes whilst the premises is unoccupied.

• Gaming and vending machines should have their cash contents removed. Signs should be placed on these machines, as it will become less attractive to a burglar who potentially wants its contents.

Anyone with any information about these incidents should contact Norfolk police on 101. The crime reference numbers are 36/23792/20, 36/23489/20 and 36/23605/20.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Survivor’s message of hope after nine days in intensive care fighting coronavirus

Kirsty Fielder, from Gorleston, in intensive care at James Paget Hospital during her treatment for coronavirus. Picture: Chad Fielder

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Two seriously injured in crash

A BMW and a Toyota collided on Walton Road at East Winch, near King’s Lynn. Picture Google.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

Kirsty Fielder spent nine days in intensive care at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

‘Secure your sheds’ - Police warning after mountain bikes worth £800 stolen

The two bicycles were stolen from a shed at a home on Park Road, Lowestoft yesterday, April 13. Photo: Google Maps

Two seriously injured in crash

A BMW and a Toyota collided on Walton Road at East Winch, near King’s Lynn. Picture Google.

Norfolk vet insists cats can’t carry coronavirus

Confusion over whether or not millions of cats should be placed on lockdown even crashed the British Veterinary Associations website. Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24