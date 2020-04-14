Warning after thieves steal tools worth thousands from businesses

Businesses were targeted on Hamlin Way in King's lynn Picture: Google Archant

While many businesses are in lockdown, the burglars are still at work.

A Ford Transit van belonging to a business on Poplar Avenue, Kings Lynn was broken into at approximately 9.50pm on Monday, April 6. Gardening machinery and equipment was stolen.

Another business premises in Hamlin Way was broken into between approximately 6.20pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 7, and a large quantity of tools were stolen.

A third incident was reported to have happened sometime between 7pm on Tuesday, April 7 and 6am on Wednesday, April 8. A business premises, also on Hamlin Way was broken into and ground maintenance equipment worth approximately £8,000 was stolen.

Police are issuing the following security advice:

• Visit your premises regularly to see if there are any obvious signs of a break-in. Ensure your property is well maintained during the extended period of closure.

• A monitored intruder alarm system can act as a determent as it increases the chances of a burglar being caught. These must be maintained and checked regularly. Update staff on the premise opening/closing alarm procedures to prevent a false alarm.

• A security fogging system will be triggered by an alarm and will instantly fill the area with a dense, harmless fog that reduces visibility, making it virtually impossible for a burglar to steal the intended items. Check with your supplier on how to check if this is still in working order.

• Ensure CCTV is fitted and that it is regularly maintained, and in good working order. Ensure the CCTV covers all the vulnerable areas. For example, doorways, windows, external doors.

• Keep doors and windows shut and locked where possible. Make sure windows/doors are in good working order and continue to maintain them.

• All easily accessible glazing should be laminated to decrease the likelihood that a burglar could gain access.

• Roller and shutter grilles can provide additional protection to all external doors and windows in vulnerable areas around your business premise.

• External lighting can be used as a deterrent to burglars as it makes their entrance less discreet. If lights are fitted ensure that they are regularly maintained.

• Vulnerable assets should be removed from the premise if unoccupied. If this is not possible, please ensure items are in a safe lockable container or cage. Continue to check these are in good working order. Ensure keys to these locks are kept at homes whilst the premises is unoccupied.

• Gaming and vending machines should have their cash contents removed. Signs should be placed on these machines, as it will become less attractive to a burglar who potentially wants its contents.

Anyone with any information about these incidents should contact Norfolk police on 101. The crime reference numbers are 36/23792/20, 36/23489/20 and 36/23605/20.