Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

A murder probe has been launched after a 67 year old man was stabbed to death at a Wymondham estate.

Officers were called to a property in Burdock Close in the town at about 11.50pm after concerns for the safety of an occupant were raised.

Police arrived on scene to find a man with serious stab wounds to his chest and head.

The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he sadly died earlier today.

A woman in her 60s has been arrested in connection with the assault and remains in police custody.

A neighbour in her early 40s, who had just moved to the area two weeks ago, said six police cars and an ambulance arrived at the scene late last night.

“We just saw blue lights flashing through our door,” she said. “We saw people running in all directions and thought someone had maybe been attacked.

“It is not nice especially when you have just moved somewhere you think is a nice area.”

Another neighbour, 45, said: “There were police cars parked all around the square and all the police were running towards the house over there.

“They were only here for about half an hour.

“She was led across the square in handcuffs and put in a police car just outside our house.

“It was 15 to 20 minutes before they brought a trolley to the outside of the ambulance and brought him out and they were giving him CPR.”

Detective Superintendent Kate Thacker said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation with detectives continuing their enquiries this afternoon.

“However, I can confirm that we believe all those involved were known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.”

The property remains cordoned off.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it is asked to contact Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.