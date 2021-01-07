Woman in court for taking 'one bite' of Co-op sandwich

Published: 11:11 AM January 7, 2021 Updated: 11:34 AM January 7, 2021

A woman was put on a 10-week curfew and told to pay £6 after taking "one bite of a Co-op sandwich".

Nicki Masterson, 23, of Kingsway, Earsham, Bungay, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on January 6.

The court heard she stole a sandwich and a bottle of coke from the Bungay Co-op, consuming them in store before hiding empty wrappers on the shelves and leaving without payment.

Stacie Cossey, prosecuting, said Masterson was caught on CCTV , and had 59 offences across 30 convictions.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said Masterson understood she would have to compensate the supermarket, but argued the prosecution's request for £105 court costs was unreasonable.

He said: "There's a bit of context to this. Masterson went into the shop with her friend, who was pregnant and hungry, but they didn't have enough money to buy food.

"She picked up the sandwich and took one bite of it herself. For that, she was placed on bail with a 8pm-6am curfew for the last 10 weeks and has had to make two trips to court."

Chair of the bench Geoffrey Dyatt said the matter would be dealt with through £6 compensation to the store.



