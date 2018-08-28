Still no CCTV in town rocked by sex attack on teenage boy

CCTV has not yet been installed in Bungay in the aftermath of a shocking sex attack. Trinity Street, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Six months after an appalling sex attack on a teenage boy a market town remains without CCTV.

Castle Lane, Bungay. Photo: James Carr. Castle Lane, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.

At around 9.30pm, on August 4, last year the boy had been walking alone down Castle Lane in Bungay.

As he wandered down the popular dog walking route he was pushed into nearby bushes and sexually assaulted.

Descriptions for the man responsible remain vague.

But it is believed had CCTV been operating in the surrounding streets of the town centre police could have gathered potentially vital information.

In October the town council agreed to roll out CCTV across the town.

However, due to the town’s historic buildings Bungay Town Council has faced numerous difficulties.

Town clerk Jeremy Burton said: “We are currently going through the application process to fix the cameras and transmitters in place.

“The town centre is a very historic town centre.

“Because of where it is it has to go through more stages. It’s not like putting cameras up in an industrial site; it has to be done carefully with considerations.

“We have to be careful where we put the cameras.”

Mr Burton explained 12 cameras are earmarked to be installed across eight locations, the majority of which are Grade II listed buildings, at a cost of £11,527.

And he admitted the proposed cameras had proved a popular idea among residents.

The clerk added: “It’s one of the town council’s main priorities. We are working with Waveney District Council, the planners and conservation officers.

“The general mood is that the residents of the town want it installed to give added security.

“With the reduced police presence in the town it gives a sense of extra comfort and security.

“We want to put them up as soon as possible.”

Suffolk Police continue to hunt for the attacker and a spokesman added: “An extensive investigation has been carried out but as yet the person responsible remains unidentified.

“The investigation remains open and further enquiries are still being identified.

“We repeat our previous plea that anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to police about this incident should contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact the East Safeguarding Unit on 101 quoting crime reference number 44061/12.