Eleven burglaries in one month ‘may be linked’, police warn

Police officers have warned the public to stay vigilant after a spate of burglaries which they believe may be linked.

In the early hours of Monday 4th of May, offenders forced entry to a gate, a fence and storage shed at the Bungay & District Sports Association, Maltings Meadow, Ditchingham. The following items were stolen from the Cricket and Football Clubs. 2/1 @NWGFL @WF_East — Bungay Town Ladies (@BungayLadiesFC) May 5, 2020

Eleven burglaries which took place between Thursday, April 2 and Tuesday, May 5 are currently being investigated by officers from both Norfolk and Suffolk constabularies.

The police describe all eleven crimes as “similar”, as they all occurred in the Bungay area or A143 corridor, with sheds and outbuildings storing gardening equipment repeatedly targeted.

Officers from both forces are now asking the public “to review their security on outbuildings and sheds, ensuring that their property is clearly marked with a postcode or other distinguishing feature where possible.”

Their warning follows the most recently reported burglary which took place in the early hours of Monday, May 4, when thousands of pounds worth of gardening and sports equipment was stolen from the Bungay and District Sports Association (BDSA).

On Monday morning, four mowers including a ride on mower worth more than £3,000 were stolen from the BDSA, who share equipment for the town’s football, cricket and tennis clubs.

On the same night, thieves allegedly attempted to break in to the Bungay Caxton football club and the Bungay black dog running club.

BDSA director Stewart Smith called the break in “disappointing and needless, especially in the current situation.”

All football clubs please be on your guard as at least 4 clubs have been broken in to or attempted to in the local area over the last few days and clubs having equipment and gear stolen. @AnglianCom @NorfolkCountyFA @SuffolkFA @GYDFL3 @LowestoftAnd@NSYFL . — Ryan Starkey (@RyanStarkey20) May 5, 2020

He added: “It is a financial hit too, some of the equipment will be difficult to replace and it has stopped our preparation for the potential season ahead.

“We think the crime was organised as nobody could have moved all of the equipment without planning it. It would have taken four men to move the weight of all the kit as wheels were immobilised.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: “Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies are investigating a number of similar crimes within the Bungay/A143 corridor area, spanning across the two counties, that we believe may be linked, (approximately 11 incidents between 2 April 2020 – 5 May 2020).

“These incidents appear to involve sheds, outbuildings and storage containers being targeted overnight for gardening equipment. We would ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity the police.”