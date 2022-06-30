Two children cause damage after throwing stones at vehicles

Two boys were seen throwing stones at passing vehicles in Bungay - Credit: Google

Police officers would like to speak with two boys who were seen throwing stones at vehicles in Bungay.

The incident took place on the B1062 at about 7.10pm on Tuesday, June 28.

Some of the stones thrown by the boys hit the windscreen of a vehicle and caused damage.

One boy was described as about 10 years old with collar-length dark hair and wearing khaki shorts and top.

The other boy was described as about seven years old with light hair and wearing dark shorts and a khaki top.

Police would like to trace the two boys.

Anyone with information, images or dashcam footage is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/40634/22.

Members of the public can get in touch via ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, the Suffolk Police website or by calling 101.