News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Two children cause damage after throwing stones at vehicles

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:42 PM June 30, 2022
xxx_b1062_bungay_jun22

Two boys were seen throwing stones at passing vehicles in Bungay - Credit: Google

Police officers would like to speak with two boys who were seen throwing stones at vehicles in Bungay.

The incident took place on the B1062 at about 7.10pm on Tuesday, June 28.

Some of the stones thrown by the boys hit the windscreen of a vehicle and caused damage.

One boy was described as about 10 years old with collar-length dark hair and wearing khaki shorts and top.

The other boy was described as about seven years old with light hair and wearing dark shorts and a khaki top.

Police would like to trace the two boys.

Anyone with information, images or dashcam footage is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/40634/22.

Members of the public can get in touch via ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, the Suffolk Police website or by calling 101.

Suffolk Live News
Bungay News

Don't Miss

The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Rockey, principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The school where boys can wear skirts - but not shorts

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist who died after a crash on the A11 has been named locally as Cheryl Tye

Obituary | Updated

Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Police incident in Angel Road Norwich

Norwich Live News

Roads closed as armed police and dog units swoop on Norwich home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon