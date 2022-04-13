News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thieves steal power tools and materials from Norfolk building site

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:51 PM April 13, 2022
Police are appealing for help after power tools and building materials were stolen from a building site in Marshland St James - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Power tools and materials have been stolen from a building site in Norfolk.

The burglary happened over the weekend of April 9 and April 10 in School Road in Marshland St James, near Downham Market.

Thieves entered the building site and broke into a locked shipping container. 

A telehandler was damaged in the incident and a quantity of building materials and power tools were stolen. 

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area over the weekend and who may have seen any suspicious activity or have any dashcam footage that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC 355 Edwards or PC 2000 Gapp at Downham Market Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/26327/22.

