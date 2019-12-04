Builder jailed for messing up £220,000 jobs due back in court

John Miller pictured at Norwich Crown Court earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A builder who was jailed for four years is due back in court this afternoon as authorities try to claw money back.

John Miller was jailed in March for ripping off customers in £220,000 worth of building jobs.

The 47-year old, from Three Mile Lane, Costessey, took the money from eight customers for extensions which were never completed.

His victims had to take out loans and used up their life-savings to undo Miller's damage.

During one project, which he failed to complete, Miller took holidays to Las Vegas, New York, Greece and Tenerife.

In another case he fixed an extension to a house using shelf joints.

Miller is set to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

POCA hearings follow a conviction where prosecutors try to get money back for victims.