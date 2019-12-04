Search

Advanced search

Builder jailed for messing up £220,000 jobs due back in court

04 December, 2019 - 06:17
John Miller pictured at Norwich Crown Court earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

John Miller pictured at Norwich Crown Court earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A builder who was jailed for four years is due back in court this afternoon as authorities try to claw money back.

John Miller was jailed in March for ripping off customers in £220,000 worth of building jobs.

The 47-year old, from Three Mile Lane, Costessey, took the money from eight customers for extensions which were never completed.

His victims had to take out loans and used up their life-savings to undo Miller's damage.

You may also want to watch:

During one project, which he failed to complete, Miller took holidays to Las Vegas, New York, Greece and Tenerife.

In another case he fixed an extension to a house using shelf joints.

Miller is set to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

POCA hearings follow a conviction where prosecutors try to get money back for victims.

Most Read

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Three-year ban for businessman after racecourse fight

Daniel Grocott. Picture: Ian Burt/Archant Library

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘My home of 25 years collapsed on Christmas Eve’ - what happens when subsidence hits

Neil Harrison back at Finkelgate at the now empty plot (behind the metal fence) where his end of terrace house collapsed on Christmas Eve nine years ago. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man who died in crash near Norfolk Showground named

Two people died in a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at Dereham Road near Easton. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Met office issues yellow warning for fog in parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Police dog Gizmo continues vet treatment after ‘significant injury’

PD Gizmo, who was injured on duty. Photo: Norwich Police

Norwich City rumour mill: Jose Mourinho wants to take Ben Godfrey to Spurs

Ben Godfrey is reportedly a target for Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists