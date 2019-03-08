Cowboy builder due back in court

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court where he was found guilty after a trial. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A rogue builder is due back in court today to work out how much money he should pay back to his victims.

Paul Pearson’s annexe was left with a leak and damp by John Miller. Photo: Submitted/Denise Bradley Paul Pearson’s annexe was left with a leak and damp by John Miller. Photo: Submitted/Denise Bradley

John Miller was jailed for four years in March after ripping off customers for £220,000 worth of building jobs.

The 46-year old, from Three Mile Lane, Costessey, took the money from eight customers for extensions he never completed.

His victims used their life savings, took out bank loans and spent £122,000 to undo Miller's damage and finish jobs. They suffered from sleep deprivation and severe stress, prosecutors said.

During one project, which was never completed, he took holidays to Las Vegas, New York, Greece and Tenerife.

In one case Miller fixed an extension to a house using shelf joints.

He is set to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

POCA hearings follow a conviction where prosecutors attempt to claw money back.