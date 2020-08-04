Search

Conman builder ordered to pay couple £15,000 for unfinished work on ‘dream home’

PUBLISHED: 16:40 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 04 August 2020

The building site at Eye Lane, East Rudham, where trader David Fysh failed to complete renovations works. Picture: Courtesy of Norfolk Trading Standards

A builder who charged for work he never completed on a couple’s dream home has been described as a “conman” by a judge.

David Fysh, 42, of Woodwark Avenue, King’s Lynn, had taken thousands of pounds from a couple and charged for materials he did not buy.

Fysh was found guilty of breaching trading regulations at Norwich Magistrates’ Court in November last year.

The trial, brought by Norfolk County Council Trading Standards, went ahead without him after he failed to show up for the second time, having claimed he had been stabbed on his way to court.

On Tuesday (August 4) Fysh appeared for sentence at Norwich Crown Court.

Jamie Sawyer, prosecuting, said Fysh was hired by friend Simon Wade and his wife, Rachel, to carry out renovation works at their newly-bought home in Eye Lane, East Rudham, in August 2017.

Work began in November 2017 but slowed down by December with only the concrete foundation laid down and by January 2018, the couple had paid the builder £20,636 of the £30,700 quote as he asked for advanced payments to pay bricklayers and buy materials.

Mr Sawyer said that Fysh texted to say he had “stopped work on their job”.

It followed a disagreement with Mrs Wade who had tried to help him get bricklayers.

The court heard the couple had lost out on a total of £15,636.

In a victim statement, Rachel Wade described the “pain” this has placed on the family as well as the pressure it had on them and how the offence had “pushed them to breaking point”.

She said it had put a strain on their relationship and that they “lost our dream home”.

Fysh appeared at court on Tuesday for sentence having previously been found guilty in his absence.

Describing him as a “conman” Judge Maureen Bacon handed down a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Judge Bacon said he had “stuck his head in the sand” and left these people “considerably out of pocket” adding that he had “brought havoc on their lives” as well as “pain and financial strain”.

Fysh was ordered to pay compensation of £15,636 as well as £19,235 costs and a £100 fine.

Fysh, who represented himself, said he was “sorry” and had £2,168 to pay to the couple. He said he was “not that person” and “just made a mistake” but insisted the job changed half-way through the job.

