Thieves steal buggies from Norfolk golf club
PUBLISHED: 13:28 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 20 October 2020
Police are hunting a pair of thieves who broke into a golf club and made off with a pair of buggies.
The two vehicles, with a top speed of less than 20mph, were taken from the 18-hole Heacham Manor course, on Hunstanton Road, in the early hours of Monday.
Police said offenders entered a compound on the site between 1.05 and 1.20am and removed the two buggies, damaging a third in the process.
One of the battery-powered vehicles was later recovered on Manor Road off the main A149, while the other remains missing.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact PC David Lake at Hunstanton police on 101, quoting crime number 36/73840/20.
